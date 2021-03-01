Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 1 March, 2021, 8:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Month of  Independence begins today

Published : Monday, 1 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Staff Correspondent

The historic month of independence begins today. It is a significant and eventful month in the history of Bangladesh.  A barbaric genocide was carried out by the Pakistani occupation forces in the country from March to mid-December in 1971.
The month of March is the gateway of independence and victory for the people of Bangladesh. The golden jubilee of country's Independence Day on
March 26 will be celebrated this year. As a result, the month of 'March' this year has come to the Bangalis as a distinguished month.
Besides, the country is celebrating 'Mujib Year', the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and his date of birth is March 17. Though, the celebration of 'Mujib Year' has been hampered due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
'Mujib Year' started from March 17 of last year. The government took up year-long programme to present Bangabandhu's life and works to the people, especially the new generation. But, Coronavirus pandemic has changed the world drastically. For this reason, the government has suspended maximum number of programmes and extended Mujib Year till the Victory Day on December 16 this year.
Fifty years ago, the nation engaged in the Liberation War under the leadership of Bangabandhu and earned sovereignty on December 16, following a nine-month long bloody war.
The struggle for independence started escalating from the beginning of March when the then Pakistani rulers postponed the scheduled March 3 session of the National Assembly.
The movement against them took a dramatic turn after Bangabandhu's speech on March 7, which was recognized by UNESCO as part of the world's documentary heritage.
Ironically, when the people became united responding to Bangabandhu's call for establishing democratic rights, Pakistani occupation forces carried out the notorious "Operation Searchlight" on sleeping Bangalis on the night of March 25.
Observing the then incidents, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman immediately declared the independence of Bangladesh and the nation's glorious fight for freedom began against the Pakistani occupation forces.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Anushka died for using ‘foreign body’ during perverted sex: CID
Eight C-19 deaths, 385 cases in a day
At least 18 dead on bloodiest day of Myanmar protests against coup
BNP won’t participate in UP polls: Fakhrul
Court rejects bail, remand pleas for Kishore
50 JCD men hurt in clash with police
BNP opens programme today
Jaishankar arrives March 4


Latest News
Month of independence begins Monday
Massive fire at Gazipur’s Konabari contained
DSA must be repealed: Kamal Hossain
1,25,752 administered COVID-19 vaccines on Sunday
NBR begins pre-budget meetings for next fiscal year Monday
President asks PSC to recruit Class III, IV employees through it
AL's Rubel Bhat wins Raipur Municipality polls
JS body for strengthening surveillance in Rohingya camps
18 killed in bloodiest day of Myanmar anti-coup protests
OIC expresses satisfaction over Bhashan Char facilities for Rohingyas
Most Read News
Police charge baton on JCD men, 35 injured
One killed in election violence in Nilphamari
COVID: Eight deaths, 385 cases reported in 24 hrs
Cartoonist Kishore's bail plea rejected
Scope for dissolution of marriage by wife
3 councillor candidates among four held for creating chaos inside centre
Reducing Armed Forces spending
'Daughter kills mother' for drug money in Brahmanbaria
2 hurt during counter-chase between two councillor candidates
Voting to 29 municipalities begins
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft