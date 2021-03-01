The historic month of independence begins today. It is a significant and eventful month in the history of Bangladesh. A barbaric genocide was carried out by the Pakistani occupation forces in the country from March to mid-December in 1971.

The month of March is the gateway of independence and victory for the people of Bangladesh. The golden jubilee of country's Independence Day on

March 26 will be celebrated this year. As a result, the month of 'March' this year has come to the Bangalis as a distinguished month.

Besides, the country is celebrating 'Mujib Year', the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and his date of birth is March 17. Though, the celebration of 'Mujib Year' has been hampered due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

'Mujib Year' started from March 17 of last year. The government took up year-long programme to present Bangabandhu's life and works to the people, especially the new generation. But, Coronavirus pandemic has changed the world drastically. For this reason, the government has suspended maximum number of programmes and extended Mujib Year till the Victory Day on December 16 this year.

Fifty years ago, the nation engaged in the Liberation War under the leadership of Bangabandhu and earned sovereignty on December 16, following a nine-month long bloody war.

The struggle for independence started escalating from the beginning of March when the then Pakistani rulers postponed the scheduled March 3 session of the National Assembly.

The movement against them took a dramatic turn after Bangabandhu's speech on March 7, which was recognized by UNESCO as part of the world's documentary heritage.

Ironically, when the people became united responding to Bangabandhu's call for establishing democratic rights, Pakistani occupation forces carried out the notorious "Operation Searchlight" on sleeping Bangalis on the night of March 25.

Observing the then incidents, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman immediately declared the independence of Bangladesh and the nation's glorious fight for freedom began against the Pakistani occupation forces.







