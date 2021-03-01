AL wins 22 mayoral posts, BNP only one



A large number voters queue up to cast vote at a polling centre during Hargach Municipal polls at Kaunia Upazila in Rangpur on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

However, two independent candidates have secured mayor post in the polls.

Till filing of this report at around 9:30pm, this correspondent received 25 municipal polls results.

Elections to 29 municipalities in the country ended with some incidents of clashes and vote boycott.

Voting started at 8:00am through electronic voting machines (EVMs) and ended at 4:00pm without any break.

A young man was killed in a clash between supporters of two councillor candidates in the Syedpur municipal election in Nilphamari. Five others were injured. They were admitted to a hospital.

The deceased is Soton Adhikari. Officer- in-Charge of Syedpur Police Station Abul Hasnat confirmed it.

After the polls, EC Secretary Md Humayun Kabir Khandaker told reporters that the decision to boycott election is the own matters of the political parties.

If any irregularities occur, the Election Commission will take legal action against it, he added.

In the 29 municipalities, 1,270 candidates contested in 291 general wards while 342 candidates in 98 reserved wards and 100 candidates for 29 mayoral posts.

As many as 13, 64175 voters exercised their voting rights at 625 polling centres.

In Habiganj Municipality, Awami League candidate Ataur Rahman Selim won the polls bagging 13,443 votes. His nearest rival Awami League rebel Mizanur Rahman Mizan got 10790 votes.

In Charfesson and Bhola municipalities, Awami League candidates Moniruzzaman won the polls bagging 16,099 votes and Md Morshed got 14918 votes in the polls.

In Kaliganj Municipality Awami League candidate Ashraful Alam Ashraf won the polls bagging 19,326 votes. His nearest rival BNP candidate Mahbubur Rahman got 3,084 votes. In Maheshpur Municipality, AL candidate and incumbent Mayor Abdur Rashid Khan won the polls bagging 13,598 votes. His nearest rival BNP candidate Amirul Islam Khan Chunnu 1055 votes in the polls.

In Singair in Manikganj, AL candidate Abu Nayem Bashar won the polls bagging 14322 votes. His nearest rival BNP candidate Advocate Khorshed Alam Bhuiyan got 1719 votes.

In Brahmanbaria Municipality, AL candidate Nayar Kabir won the polls bagging 28554 votes while her nearest candidate AL rebel Mahmudul Haque Bhuiyan got 18,361 votes.

In Chandpur's Matlab Municipality, AL candidate Md Awlad Hossain won the polls bagging 20994 votes.

In Shahrasti Municipality of Chandpur, AL candidate Abdul Latif won the polls bagging 12965 votes.

In Nachol of Chapainawabganj,AL candidate Abdur Rashid Khan Jhalu won the polls bagging 4 512 votes. His nearest rival, AL rebel (independent) candidate Rezaul Karim Babu, got 2,792 votes.

In Syedpur Municipality, AL candidate Rafiqa Akhter Jahan Baby won the polls bagging 26,026 votes. Her nearest rival BNP candidate Rashidul Haque Sarkar got 10,985 votes.

In Raipur Municipality of Laxmipur, AL candidate Gias Uddin won the polls bagging 8,402 votes, while his nearest candidate, BNP nominated candidate ABM Zilani got 1,441 votes and Jamat-e Islamibacked retired professor Manir Ahmed got 307 votes.

Gias Uddin Rubel Bhat is a member of the youth and sports sub-committee under the central Awami League.

In Jamalpur Sadar, AL candidate Sanowar Hossain Sanu won the polls. In Islampur Municipality of Jamalpur, AL candidate Abdul Kader won the polls.

In Jamalpur's Madarganj Municipality, AL candidate Mirza Golam Kibria won the polls. In Rajshahi's Charghat, AL candidate Ekramul Haque won the polls.

In Rajshahi's Durgapur Municipality, AL candidate Toffazzel Hossain won the polls while In Joypurhat Sadar, AL candidate Mostafizur Rahman won the polls.

In Madaripur Mmunicipality, AL candidate Khalid Hossain won the polls while in Bhairab of Kishoreganj, AL candidate Iftekhar Hossain won the polls.

In Mymensingh's Nandail, AL candidate Rafique Uddin Bhuiyan won the polls.

In Cumilla's Debidar, AL candidate Abul Kalam Azad won the polls.

In Shariatpur's Damuda Municipality, Independent candidate Rezaul Karim Raja won the polls.

In Haragacha of Rangpur, independent candidate Ershadul Haque won the polls. In Rangpur Sadar, BNP candidate Rezaul Karim Badsha won the polls.







