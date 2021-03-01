Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 1 March, 2021, 8:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Teachers, staff to get C-19 vaccine before reopening of schools: PM

Published : Monday, 1 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

Teachers, staff to get C-19 vaccine before reopening of schools: PM

Teachers, staff to get C-19 vaccine before reopening of schools: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said the government is committed to sustaining Bangladesh's recognition as a developing country through the expansion of education and building skilled workforce and worthy citizens.
"Bangladesh today is a developing country. We've to maintain the recognition
we've got, and for that we need to expand our educational facilities, build a skilled workforce and worthy citizens," she said.
The Prime Minister said this while inaugurating a programme of distributing stipends, tuition fees, admission assistance and treatment grants among poor and meritorious students from the PM's Education Assistance Trust at the Ministry of Education.
Sheikh Hasina joined the programme virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.
Hasina said the government is firmly committed to building skilled and worthy citizens. "To make Bangladesh free from poverty, education is needed most. We think, like the Father of the Nation, that spending on the education sector is not an expense at all. We do consider it as an investment and that's the investment for the future generation," she said. The Prime Minister said the government is setting up various universities across the country considering the demand for the modern world.
She mentioned that the government has established Maritime University and Aviation University considering the requirement of a specific area.
The Prime Minister also mentioned that science and technology-based education along with vocational one is most needed as these could create employment opportunities both at home and abroad.
She said the government is setting up 100 special economic zones across the country where huge technical persons and skilled manpower will be needed as both local and foreign investments are coming there.
"We want to develop people as skilled manpower so that they can substantially contribute to economic development of the country. We're taking steps keeping eyes on that," she said.
Regarding the higher number of female students than the male ones, she asked teachers and guardians to find out the reason why the number of male students is falling.
Hasina also said the government has decided to reopen educational institutions on March 30 and all the teachers and employees of the institutions will get vaccinated against Covid-19 by that time. "We've already directed the Health Ministry to get them vaccinated," she said.
About the vaccine for college and university students, the Prime Minister said the government will ensure the vaccine for the students whose vaccination is not restricted by the World Health Organization (WHO).
Sheikh Hasina said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu believed that no nation could achieve desired development without education.
Following the ideals of the great leader, she said, the government has established many institutions for higher education in the country to make education a multifaceted one.
Hasina mentioned that Sher-e Bangla Agricultural University, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Agricultural University, Patuakhali Science and Technology University are among them. She said steps have also been taken to establish technical institutes in every upazila, medical university in every division as well as at least one university in every district under private or public initiatives.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Anushka died for using ‘foreign body’ during perverted sex: CID
Eight C-19 deaths, 385 cases in a day
At least 18 dead on bloodiest day of Myanmar protests against coup
BNP won’t participate in UP polls: Fakhrul
Court rejects bail, remand pleas for Kishore
50 JCD men hurt in clash with police
BNP opens programme today
Jaishankar arrives March 4


Latest News
Month of independence begins Monday
Massive fire at Gazipur’s Konabari contained
DSA must be repealed: Kamal Hossain
1,25,752 administered COVID-19 vaccines on Sunday
NBR begins pre-budget meetings for next fiscal year Monday
President asks PSC to recruit Class III, IV employees through it
AL's Rubel Bhat wins Raipur Municipality polls
JS body for strengthening surveillance in Rohingya camps
18 killed in bloodiest day of Myanmar anti-coup protests
OIC expresses satisfaction over Bhashan Char facilities for Rohingyas
Most Read News
Police charge baton on JCD men, 35 injured
One killed in election violence in Nilphamari
COVID: Eight deaths, 385 cases reported in 24 hrs
Cartoonist Kishore's bail plea rejected
Scope for dissolution of marriage by wife
3 councillor candidates among four held for creating chaos inside centre
Reducing Armed Forces spending
'Daughter kills mother' for drug money in Brahmanbaria
2 hurt during counter-chase between two councillor candidates
Voting to 29 municipalities begins
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft