

Teachers, staff to get C-19 vaccine before reopening of schools: PM

"Bangladesh today is a developing country. We've to maintain the recognition

we've got, and for that we need to expand our educational facilities, build a skilled workforce and worthy citizens," she said.

The Prime Minister said this while inaugurating a programme of distributing stipends, tuition fees, admission assistance and treatment grants among poor and meritorious students from the PM's Education Assistance Trust at the Ministry of Education.

Sheikh Hasina joined the programme virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.

Hasina said the government is firmly committed to building skilled and worthy citizens. "To make Bangladesh free from poverty, education is needed most. We think, like the Father of the Nation, that spending on the education sector is not an expense at all. We do consider it as an investment and that's the investment for the future generation," she said. The Prime Minister said the government is setting up various universities across the country considering the demand for the modern world.

She mentioned that the government has established Maritime University and Aviation University considering the requirement of a specific area.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that science and technology-based education along with vocational one is most needed as these could create employment opportunities both at home and abroad.

She said the government is setting up 100 special economic zones across the country where huge technical persons and skilled manpower will be needed as both local and foreign investments are coming there.

"We want to develop people as skilled manpower so that they can substantially contribute to economic development of the country. We're taking steps keeping eyes on that," she said.

Regarding the higher number of female students than the male ones, she asked teachers and guardians to find out the reason why the number of male students is falling.

Hasina also said the government has decided to reopen educational institutions on March 30 and all the teachers and employees of the institutions will get vaccinated against Covid-19 by that time. "We've already directed the Health Ministry to get them vaccinated," she said.

About the vaccine for college and university students, the Prime Minister said the government will ensure the vaccine for the students whose vaccination is not restricted by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Sheikh Hasina said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu believed that no nation could achieve desired development without education.

Following the ideals of the great leader, she said, the government has established many institutions for higher education in the country to make education a multifaceted one.

Hasina mentioned that Sher-e Bangla Agricultural University, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Agricultural University, Patuakhali Science and Technology University are among them. She said steps have also been taken to establish technical institutes in every upazila, medical university in every division as well as at least one university in every district under private or public initiatives. -UNB







