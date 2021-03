BAGERHAT, Feb 28: Police in a drive arrested a man along with 25 kgs of venison from Shahjahanpara in Mongla upazila on Sunday.

The arrestee is Mizan Sheikh, 38, of Bottola Shella area of the upazila.

Tipped off, a team of police conducted a drive in the area and arrested Mizan along with 25 kgs of venison, said officer-in-charge of Mongla Police Station, Iqbal Bahar Chowdhury.

A case was filed in this connection.