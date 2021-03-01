Video
Monday, 1 March, 2021
City News

BAF’s Annual Winter Exercise begins

Published : Monday, 1 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Staff Correspondent

The Annual Winter Exercise of Bangladesh Air Force 'WINTEX- 2021' began at all BAF Bases and Units on Saturday.
The main objective of the exercise is to assess the capability of Bangladesh Air Force and evaluate the operational ability to safeguard her own air space, according to an ISPR press release.
All types of BAF fighter aircraft, transport aircraft, helicopters, radar squadrons, Surface to Air Missile (SAM) unit and all BAF personnel are taking part in the exercise.
As a part of the exercise, the pilots of BAF fighter aircraft, transport aircraft and helicopters will practice different air combat manoeuvres and tactics including interception by the fighter aircraft, the release added.
Along with Bangladesh Air Force, Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Navy, Civil Defence and BNCC (Air Wing) are also participating in the exercise on limited scale.


