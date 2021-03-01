2,70,170 citizens get Covid-19 vaccines in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 28: A total of 2,70,170 citizens of Chattogram city and district were immunized till Sunday.

Among the vaccine recipients people 1,57,427 are males and 1,16,270 are females.

A total of 14,119 people were immunized with the COVID-19 vaccines in the city and district yesterday.

"Among the vaccine receivers, 8,003 were male and 6616 female," Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram district, said.

"All vaccine recipient people are leading normal life without remarkable side effects following immunisation since February 7 last," Dr. Rabbi said.

Among the total vaccinated people, 7953 in Chattogram city and 6166 in different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said. -BSS









