

DCHT chairman receives Ekushey Padak

On February 20, the prestigious Ekushey Padak, country's second highest civilian award, was handed over to 21 eminent personalities in recognition of their contributions to various fields.

Professor Quazi Quamruzzaman established the Dhaka Community Hospital in 1988 for the underprivileged, which has now grown to 500 beds.

He has set up 37 rural health centers in remote rural areas of the country through which health services are provided through health cards from door to door. He has developed a school health program for street children and an industrial health program for workers. In Pabna, he has set up a center for the elderly to spend their time happily.

In 1971, when the Liberation War was started in the country, he was studying in England. From there, when the Bangladesh Hospital was established in Sector 2 for the treatment of the freedom fighters, he played an important role in sending money, medicine and equipment and later actively participated in the Liberation War.









Brave freedom fighter Professor Dr Quazi Quamruzzaman, Chairman of Dhaka Community Hospital Trust (DCHT), Community Initiative Society (CIS) and Asia Pacific Alliance for Disaster Management (A-PAD) awarded with the 2021 Ekushey Padak in recognition of his significant contribution to social service.On February 20, the prestigious Ekushey Padak, country's second highest civilian award, was handed over to 21 eminent personalities in recognition of their contributions to various fields.Professor Quazi Quamruzzaman established the Dhaka Community Hospital in 1988 for the underprivileged, which has now grown to 500 beds.He has set up 37 rural health centers in remote rural areas of the country through which health services are provided through health cards from door to door. He has developed a school health program for street children and an industrial health program for workers. In Pabna, he has set up a center for the elderly to spend their time happily.In 1971, when the Liberation War was started in the country, he was studying in England. From there, when the Bangladesh Hospital was established in Sector 2 for the treatment of the freedom fighters, he played an important role in sending money, medicine and equipment and later actively participated in the Liberation War.