Deceit in the name of bus seating service

Dear Sir

Vehicles are running on the roads of city carrying passengers. Bus is the most common vehicle among all the vehicles. Most of the passengers have to get on the bus to reach their destination. Many passengers get on the seating service bus to go to their destination quickly and comfortably.



But all these seating service buses do not follow any rules and regulations. They increase the rent in the name of seating service; they are doing a deceitful business. Even their main motto is "No half pass". As a result, usually students cannot get on all these buses. Despite they carry innumerable passengers standing, sitting and hanging, they call it seating service. And when passengers protest against these, they say, "If you don't want to go, get off." unfortunately, now almost all buses' staffs the bus as 'setting service' for getting higher fare, which is embarrassing.



I am drawing the attention of the authorities concerned to address this problem to ensure the passengers' comfort and justice.



Md Sirazul Hossain

Dhaka College

