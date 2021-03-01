Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 1 March, 2021, 8:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

The Symphony of our Times

The tumultuous year of 1962

Published : Monday, 1 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Mizanur Rahman Shelley

The tumultuous year of 1962

The tumultuous year of 1962

During 1962 and 1963 as students of the Dhaka University we watched an actively participated in the movement for restoration of democracy and open society. In the then East Pakistan the movement became increasingly geared to the aspirations of the Bengalees for self assertion and autonomy. The Bengali autonomist leadership attempted initially to effect transformation of the State from within the system. The last attempt was manifest in supporting Fatima Jinnah the opponent of Dictator Ayub in the Presidential polls of 1965.

The statement of 24th June 1962 by nine leaders practically set the stage for all out movement by rejecting the dictatorial Ayub Constitution of 1962. The movement was there. The leader (or leaders) who could mould it was not; Suhrawardy was not released till mid-August. Once released, however, he was the one person to whom everybody looked forward for leadership and active guidance. He did not belie the hope and trust placed on him.

By the time of October approached he succeeded in giving the movement for democracy, what it had been lacking so long coherence, unity and organization. On the 4th of October, at Karachi, Suhrawardy announced the formation of the National Democratic Front (NDF). Fifty four leaders from the two wings of Pakistan including Late Fazlur Rahman, Moulana Abul Ala Maudoodi, Yusuf Khattak, Sarder Bahadur Khan, Main Mumtaz Daulatana, Z H Lari, Talpur and Khuro lent their support to the formation of a national platform in the NDF.

While making the announcement Suhrawardy said, "It must� be a matter of gratification� to find� all significance and important elements in our society support the desirability of educating and mobilizing public opinions by means of a platform which some of us have designated as the NDF and which that individuals as well as parties formed or in the making have given unequivocal support � We� have invited people to press for democratization of the constitution as early as possible.

Parties, as much as individuals, "Parties already formed or in the making" did extend their support to the NDF. Within a fortnight of the creation of the NDF the Muslim League (Council) pledged cooperation to it. Other parties and groups did the same. Some political parties including Awami League of which Suhrawardy was the leader, did not revive themselves at all. There was a spirit of cooperation and unity pervading the entire political arena so far as the opposition was concerned.

The whole of Pakistan throbbed with the pulsation of a new awakening. In East and West Pakistan massive and impressive demonstrations and meeting were held. Suhrawardy and other leaders travelled throughout the country and successfully generated and sustained mass participation in the movement for democracy, fundamental rights and universal adult franchise.

It appeared to be a question of time before success for the NDF- led struggle could come. But time itself was not allowed, not enough of it. Suhrawrdy's days were numbered and so was the strength and in fact the active life of the NDF as a national platform. Before 1963 closed Suhrawardy fell ill, went abroad to recuperate and breathed his last in distant and alien land, Lebanon on 5 December 1963. He could not see his last assignment carried to its successful last.
Dr Mizanur Rahman Shelley, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research (CDRB), and former technocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh, died on August 12, 2019. He contributed his writeups to the Daily Observer which are being published regularly as "The Symphony of Our Times".




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Deceit in the name of bus seating service
Preserving our ecosystem
A war is being waged against academic freedom in Britain
The tumultuous year of 1962
Impact of parental conflict on children
Myanmar coup: Juntas’ timeline to return to democracy?
Mosquito menace uncontrollable
Myanmar-China ties: It's complicated


Latest News
Month of independence begins Monday
Massive fire at Gazipur’s Konabari contained
DSA must be repealed: Kamal Hossain
1,25,752 administered COVID-19 vaccines on Sunday
NBR begins pre-budget meetings for next fiscal year Monday
President asks PSC to recruit Class III, IV employees through it
AL's Rubel Bhat wins Raipur Municipality polls
JS body for strengthening surveillance in Rohingya camps
18 killed in bloodiest day of Myanmar anti-coup protests
OIC expresses satisfaction over Bhashan Char facilities for Rohingyas
Most Read News
Police charge baton on JCD men, 35 injured
One killed in election violence in Nilphamari
COVID: Eight deaths, 385 cases reported in 24 hrs
Cartoonist Kishore's bail plea rejected
Scope for dissolution of marriage by wife
3 councillor candidates among four held for creating chaos inside centre
Reducing Armed Forces spending
'Daughter kills mother' for drug money in Brahmanbaria
2 hurt during counter-chase between two councillor candidates
Voting to 29 municipalities begins
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft