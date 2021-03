NATORE, Feb 28: The re-excavation of the Nando Canal began in Lalpur Upazila of the district to save crops of thousand hectares of land in six villages under Kadamchilan Union from water stagnation.

Lawmaker Shahidul Islam Bakul formally inaugurated the excavation programme on Saturday.

BADC Executive Engineer Sajjad Hossain said the canal will be 6.20 kilometre long after re-excavation with the cost of Tk 45,80,000.