NETRAKONA, Feb 28: A woman was crushed under a train in Purbadhala Upazila on Saturday.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 40, could not be known immediately. Local sources said a Mymensingh-bound train crushed the woman when she was crossing the rail line near Purbadhala Railway Station, which left her dead on the spot.

Purbadhala Railway Station In-Charge Abdul Momen confirmed the incident.