Four nabbed with drugs in two districts

Four people were arrested with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Dinajpur and Kishoreganj, on Saturday.

DINAJPUR: Police have detained three persons along with 28 bottles of phensedyl at Hili in the district on Saturday after receiving a phone call through national emergency service 999.

The detained persons are Shawon, Nowshad Ali, 28, and Nahid Hasan, residents of the area.

Police sources said getting a phone call to 999, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Hili Station Road area at around 3pm and detained the three with the contraband syrup.

Officer-in-Charge of Hakimpur Police Station (PS) Ferdous Wahid confirmed the matter.

KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a man with 350 yaba tablets in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

The arrested person is Md Sohag Mia, 22, son of late Abdul Sattar, a resident of Moishakhali Purba Patdha Village in the upazila.

RAB- 14 Deputy Director (CPC- 2) Company Commander Lt Shovon Khan said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Moishakhali Purba Patdha area in the evening and arrested Sohag with the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was field with Kishoreganj Model PS in this connection, the official added.





