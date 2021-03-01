Video
Ban on fishing in Meghna sanctuary begins today

Published : Monday, 1 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Our Correspondent

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR, Feb 28:  All fishing activities in 100 kilometre sanctuary in the Meghna River in Kamalnagar  and Ramgoti upazilas of the district have been banned for two months beginning from March 1 to April 30.
According to official sources, during this period, fish buying-selling, stocking and transporting will remain suspended. The ban has been declared according to the Clause-13 of the Fisheries Preservation Act-1950.
In this connection, awareness-building publicity has begun in the river-banking areas in the upazilas.
Sources at the Ramgoti Upazila Fisheries office said, the 100 kilometres stretch from Shatnol of Chandpur to Alexandar of Ramgoti in Laxmipur have been declared reserve zone in order to increase the production of the national fish hilsa by protecting and preserving fry and Jatka.     
The official ban programme has been maintained since 2006.
Kamalnagar Upazila Fisheries office sources said, the awareness publicity is being made by miking in fishing villages, fishing stations, and in haats and bazaars of the upazila to implement the ban. The awareness programme included leaflet and poster distributions.  Besides, a decision has been taken to conduct mobile court to resist fishing.
Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer (Acting) Abdul Kuddus said, all necessary measures have been taken to keep fishers refrain from fishing. During the period, they will get food assistance under the rehabilitation programme, he informed.
Coast Guard  Kamalnagar Contingent official Khairul Basar said, they are ready to implement the government ban. They will try all the way to make the programme a success, he added.
Ramgoti Upazila Nirbahi Officer and President of Fisheries Preservation Affairs Taskforce Md Abdul Momin said, under the VGF programme, each fishing family will get 40 kg rice for four months.


