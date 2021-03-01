Man dies not seeing name on FF list

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON, Feb 28: A freedom fighter (FF) died of heart failure in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Thursday after seeing his name missing on the newly published FF list.

The deceased FF is Sahar Ali, 80, a resident of Neuta Gopaidanga Village under Sadar Union in the upazila. His gadget number is 3034.

Local sources said the upazila administration published the new list of FF in the morning. The list includes a total of 89 FFs.

Not seeing his name in the list on the notice board of the upazila nirbahi officer (UNO), Sahar Ali had a stroke. Later, he died at around 11am.

The deceased's son Delwar Hossain claimed that his father was a real FF.

Dhamoirhat UNO and FF Selection Committee Member Secretary Ganapati Roy said publishing the FF list and the death of Sahar Ali are completely separate incidents.

Sahar Ali died of old age complications, the UNO added.

However, he was buried with state honour in the village at around 4:30pm.

FF Sahar Ali left wife, one son, five daughters and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.







