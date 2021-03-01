Video
Shaheed Selim, Delwar Dibash observed

Published : Monday, 1 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Our Correspondents

ASM Feroz, MP, placing wreath on the grave of Shaheed Ibrahim Selim in Bauphal on Sunday.

ASM Feroz, MP, placing wreath on the grave of Shaheed Ibrahim Selim in Bauphal on Sunday.

The 37th martyrdom of Shaheed Selim and Delwar was observed in Bauphal Upazila of Patuakhali and Bhandaria Upazila of Pirojpur on Sunday.
On February 28 in 1984, a police truck instructed by the then autocrat administration had swooped down on an anti-autocracy rally in Dhaka's Fulbaria area. In that brutal attack, DUCSU member Ibrahim Selim and Delwar Hossain got martyred. Since then February 28 has been observed as Shaheed Selim and Delwar Dibash.
BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: ASM Feroz, MP, paid homage to Shaheed Ibrahim Selim, placing wreath on his grave in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Sunday.
On the occasion, Qur'an khani, doa mahfil and a discussion meeting were held in the village house of Shaheed Selim in the upazila.
At 9am, under the leadership of ASM Feroz MP, upazila Awami League (AL) leaders made their tribute to Shaheed Selim by placing wreaths on his grave in his village house of Banglabazar area at Naziurpur Union.
At that time, Bauphal Upazila Chairman Abdul Motaleb Hawladar, ex-commander of the Upazila Muktijoddha Sangsad Samsul Alam Mia, Upazila Juba League's President Shahjahan Siraj, and ex-president of the Upazila Chhatra League (CL) were present, among others.
BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: In the morning, Upazila AL placed wreaths on the monument of Shaheed Delwar. Later, a discussion presided over by upazila AL's President Faizur Rashid Khasru was held in the party office.
 Vice-President of upazila AL Md Liakat Hossain Talukdar, Assistant General Secretary Md Faruk Jomaddar, Office Secretary A. Alim, Union Chairman Khan Enamul Karim Panna, Convener of upazila CL Md Redwan Sikdar Richan spoke at the meeting.
In Poikkhali Village house of Delwar in the upazila, Qur'an khani, doa mahfil and munajat were arranged by Shaheed Delwar Hossain Dusta Kalyan.


