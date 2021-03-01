Anti-lockdown protest

COPENHAGEN, Feb 28: Danish police said they arrested eight people in an anti-lockdown demonstration in Copenhagen late Saturday.

Organised by a group calling itself "Men in Black", the rally of around 1,200 people in the Danish capital was the first since the government announced last week that it was extending many anti-coronavirus restrictions.

Police said the rally remained largely peaceful, but eight people were arrested for allegedly using fireworks and for rowdy behaviour.

Initially, around 600 people took part in the demonstration, but the crowd had swelled to around 1,200 by the end of the evening on the square in front of Copenhagen's town hall, police said. -AFP