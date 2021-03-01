Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 1 March, 2021, 8:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Thai protesters, police clash

Published : Monday, 1 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

A police water cannon truck is deployed to disperse pro-democracy protesters during a demonstration headed toward the residence of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha in Bangkok on February 28. photo : AFP

A police water cannon truck is deployed to disperse pro-democracy protesters during a demonstration headed toward the residence of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha in Bangkok on February 28. photo : AFP

BANGKOK, Feb 28: Thai police used tear gas and water cannon against protesters marching on a military base in Bangkok on Sunday to call for King Maha Vajiralongkorn to give up direct command of the army unit housed there.
Protesters threw bottles at police and marched right up to a barricade of shipping containers and barbed wire at the entrance to the base of the 1st Infantry Regiment in Bangkok, one of several army units that government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha transferred to the king's control in 2019.
The Thai youth-led political movement rose up last year to demand Prayuth's resignation and broke taboos by calling for reforms of the monarchy.
Protesters also showed support for anti-coup demonstrations in Myanmar, which has been in chaos since the army seized power and detained elected government leader Aung San Suu Kyi.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Anti-lockdown protest
HK dissidents face charges
10 civilians killed in DR Congo
NY governor accused of sexual harassment by second woman
Thai protesters, police clash
‘My dream to see India, Pakistan become true good friends’: Malala
Saudi Arabia says Houthi missile attack on Riyadh thwarted
US in delicate balancing act as Saudi prince spared sanctions


Latest News
Month of independence begins Monday
Massive fire at Gazipur’s Konabari contained
DSA must be repealed: Kamal Hossain
1,25,752 administered COVID-19 vaccines on Sunday
NBR begins pre-budget meetings for next fiscal year Monday
President asks PSC to recruit Class III, IV employees through it
AL's Rubel Bhat wins Raipur Municipality polls
JS body for strengthening surveillance in Rohingya camps
18 killed in bloodiest day of Myanmar anti-coup protests
OIC expresses satisfaction over Bhashan Char facilities for Rohingyas
Most Read News
Police charge baton on JCD men, 35 injured
One killed in election violence in Nilphamari
COVID: Eight deaths, 385 cases reported in 24 hrs
Cartoonist Kishore's bail plea rejected
Scope for dissolution of marriage by wife
Reducing Armed Forces spending
3 councillor candidates among four held for creating chaos inside centre
'Daughter kills mother' for drug money in Brahmanbaria
2 hurt during counter-chase between two councillor candidates
Voting to 29 municipalities begins
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft