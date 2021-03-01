‘My dream to see India, Pakistan become true good friends’: Malala

NEW DELHI, Feb 28: The old philosophy of having borders and divisions doesn't work anymore and the people in India and Pakistan want to live in peace, Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai said on Sunday, stressing that it is her dream to see the two countries become "good friends".

She also said that minorities need protection in every country, be it Pakistan or India, adding that the issue is not related to religion but to the "exploitation of power" and must be taken seriously.

Ms Yousafzai, a Pakistani activist for girls education who miraculously survived a bullet to the head from the Taliban in October 2012, said the news of internet shutdown and arrests of activists "protesting peacefully" in India is "worrying" and expressed hope that the government will make sure that people are heard. "It is my dream to see India and Pakistan become true good friends and that we can visit each other's countries. You can continue to watch Pakistani dramas, we can continue to watch Bollywood movies and enjoy cricket matches," the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner said.

She was speaking on her book 'I Am Malala: The Story of the Girl Who Stood Up for Education and was Shot by the Taliban' on the concluding day of the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) which is being held in the virtual mode.

"You are Indian and I am Pakistani and we are completely fine, then why is this hatred created between us? This old philosophy of borders, divisions and divide and conquer... they just don't work anymore, as humans we all want to live in peace," she said.

The actual enemy of India and Pakistan is "poverty, discrimination and inequality" and both countries should unite and fight them, not each other, she added. -NDTV





