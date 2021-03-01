Video
Monday, 1 March, 2021, 8:35 AM
Bangabandhu National Archery begins today in Cox's Bazar

Published : Monday, 1 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Archery Federation (BAF) President Lt Gen (retd) Moinul Islam speaks at a press meet regarding the Bangabandhu National Archery Championship 2021 on Sunday. photo: BaF

Bangabandhu National Archery Championship 2021 is beginning today (Monday) at Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium in Cox's Bazar.
A total of 148 archers of 40 teams will participate in the 12th edition of the four-day national championship.
There will be two divisions, Recurve and Compound, in the meet. A sum of 64 male and 30 female archers will participate in the Recurve Division while 30 male and 20 female archers will take part in the Compound Division.
The meet will be played in ranking round and elimination round.
There will be 10-gold medal, 10-silver medal and 10-bronze medal events.
Bangladesh Archery Federation (BAF) President Lt Gen (retd) Moinul Islam said that they were arranging the event with a view to help archers cope up with the condition in strong wind.
He said, "Previously, we have seen that our archers suffered in strong wind condition, i.e. in Italy. Therefore we were planning to arrange events in strong winds and Cox's Bazar was a good venue for that."
Federation's General Secretary Kazi Razib Uddin Ahmed Chapal said that they would try to continue and arrange events in different sea beach and help players develop ability to do well in windy venues.
The four-day meet will wrap up on the fourth of March. The State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP will hand over the prizes among the winners as the chief guest on the closing day, the fourth of March, at 4:00 pm.
The players and officials will be staying at a local hotel in the tourists' city.




