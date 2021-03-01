Video
Bangladesh Premier League

Bashundhara thrash Abahani 4-1

Published : Monday, 1 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Sports Reporter

Players of Bashundhara Kings celebrating after scoring a goal against Dhaka Abahani in the Bangladesh Premier League match at the Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka on Sunday. photo: BFF

Bashundhara Kings on Sunday defeated Dhaka Abahani in a 4-1 match in Bangladesh Premier League which was the biggest win of the team against this rival so far.
The lack of a better defence-line caused Dhaka Abahani suffer the most on the day. The absence of its' defender Raihan Hasan was noticed throughout the match at BNS in Dhaka on the day.
Abahani had a 3-1 win over the same opponent in the season opening Federation Cup in January.
Though the Sky Blue jerseys are the six-time champions of BPL, they have not seen any title for last few years. Bashundhara boys, on the other hand, are the defending champions of BPL and in good form with many successes in recent time.
Winning the match, Bashundhara updated the point tally to 34 and strengthened the top place. Abahani stayed at the same third place with the previously collection 22 points.
On the day, Bashundhara Kings was near to go ahead in the 10th minute. If a header of Khaled on a corner of Robson was not blocked by Abahani custodian Shahidul Alam Sohel.
The toppers eventually opened the net in the 18th minute. A left footer of striker Robson bounced back from the sidebar and Argentine striker Raul Oscar Becerra placed the ball home with a soft touch.
Abahani conceded the second goal in the 25th minute. The ball slipped Abahani custodian Shahidul's grip following a header of Iranian defender Khaled Shafiei on a corner of Brazilian striker Robson Azevedo Da Silva.
Brazilian striker Jonathan Da Silveira Farnandes Reis extended the margin for the winners with the help of striker Robson in the 51st minute.
Brazilian striker Robson Azevedo scored his second in the 76th minute.
Finally Abahani Haitian striker Belfort Kervens Fils sparked in the 81st minute and reduced the margin by one goal. The foreigner was boxed in by the opponent markers throughout the match and it was not easy for the Haitian to find the post.
However, the sky blue jerseys were not able to avoid the defeat or reduce the score anymore till the long whistle.
In the other match on the day in Tongi, bottom liner Uttar Baridhara surprised the local football fans defeating strong Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra by 2-1 margin. It was the first win of Baridhara boys in the league this season.



