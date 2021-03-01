SL players are desperate to begin first training session

Sri Lankan players are "desperate" to begin their first training session in Antigua today (Monday). As per latest information exclusively available to this Reporter on Sunday morning (India and Sri Lanka time), all players have tested Covid-19 negative.

Their hopes of getting into action had turned into anxiety as till Saturday morning in Antigua they had not got the results of their first PCR tests done on arrival in the country.

According to the sources, the players and the support staff members have also given the second PCR tests and the results are awaited.

"There is a backlog. All will be done", the top official of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) board said on Sunday night (Sri Lanka time).

"They are being tested on arrival and on Day 3. They will get their results at some point to-day or tomorrow morning and once all are negative they will train tomorrow as planned", another official added.

Sri Lanka's multi-format tour of the Caribbean kicks off on March 3 with the three-match T20I series.

Sri Lanka will also play three ODIs' and two Tests on this tour.

"All matches will be played behind closed doors", Johnny Grave, the CEO confirmed.

Home umpires and match referees will officiate and supervise the matches, the CEO also confirmed.









