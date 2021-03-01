Tanvir excels as Tigers register innings victory



Bangladesh Emerging team celebrating.

Wolves started from 127 runs deficit than Tigers' first innings total and could add 104 runs with overnight's 35 for four on Sunday.

Skipper Harry Tector was the leading scorer to show some resistance but for 55 runs. Curtis Campher scored 22 runs while Mark Adair gathered 14 runs to minimize the margin and guests were wrapped up for 139 runs.

Left arm orthodox Tanvir Islam was the destroyer. The whirlwind hauled eight Irish wickets, who had a five-for in the 1st innings. He eventually named the Man of the Match for his 13 wickets. Ebadot Hossain and Saif Hasan shared the rest two wickets between themselves.

Earlier on Friday, guests preferred to bat first winning the toss and were wrapped up for 151 runs. Besides Tanvir's five wickets haul, skipper Saif Hasan and speedster Ebadat shared two wickets apiece while Khaled Ahmed took the rest one.

Hosts in reply, set a decent total of 313 runs in their first inning ridding as all the top orders showered in run. Stormy Tanzid Tamim was seven short of a fifty from 39 facings only! His opening partner, the captain Saif, missed a half century for one run. Mahmudul Hasan Joy also failed to reach half a mile for eight runs while Fazle Hasan Rabbi was cut down at nervous nineties, who was eight short of the three-digit figure.

Besides, Towhid Hridoy scored 36 runs; Shahadat Hossain Dipu gathered 20 and Akbar Ali collected 19 runs for hosts. Mark Adair and Graham Hume picked three wickets each whereas Garth hunted two.

Two sides will engage for five One-dayers and couple of T20 matches. The early three of five one-dayers will also be held at the same venue on March 5, 7 and 9 respectively. the latter two one-day games and 20-over matches will hosted by Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. March 12 and 14 are slated for penultimate and ultimate 50-over clashes while T20 games will be held on March 17 and 18 correspondingly.







