I felt like I was in jail, says Miraz



Mehidy Hasan Miraz speaks on Sunday (February 28) as Bangladesh Team members came out of Quarantine for 30 minutes at Christchurch. photo:: screenshot

"I felt like I am in jail during my room-locked days," Miraz was seen to speak in a video message conveyed by BCB.

"I kept myself in the room for initial three days and then we all were allowed to walk for half an hour. I felt dizzy when I came out for the first time and it took 10-15 minutes to get easy" he shared his experience.

Visitors are now performing mandatory quarantine, after one week quarantine period, they will start seven-day long intra-squad practice. They will get local practice supports and net bowlers during 5-day's camp at Queenstown before starting international actions.

Miraz revealed how Tigers are passing their quarantined days. He said, "This is for the first time I spent five days in a room such a way. It was tough to spend time in earlier times. We couldn't even see each other. We spoke over phone and had room to room video calls".

"We've spent five days. Rest three days won't be problem now," the optimistic all-rounder stated. "We definite will feel better when we'll start going to the gym and the ground".

"If there had gym facilities or we could do some works then things would be easy for us and could spend time smoothly. Since we don't have the chances and will start after two or three days, hopefully we'll be feeling better from then," Miraz ended with a positive note.

Bangladesh reached in New Zealand on February 24 to play three ICC World Cup Super League games followed by as many T20i matches against home team.

The ODI series will kick start on March 20 at Dunedin. The following matches slated for March 23 and 26 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch and the Basin Reserve, Wellington respectively while the 20-Twenty matches will be held on March 28, March 30 and April 1 correspondingly. McLean Park, Napier alongside Eden Park, Auckland and Seddon Park, Hamilton are to host the T20i matches.









