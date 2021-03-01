BRTA starts issuing driving licences

The Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) on Sunday started issuing driving licences after a long interval .

Issuance of driving licences was stopped due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader declared resumption of issuance of licence while inaugurating a service week of BRTA via videoconferencing from his official residence of Jatiya Sangsad.

Obaidul Quader said the issuance of licences will begin at divisional level in the next few days.