HC dismisses rule on return of pry teachers’ timescale

The High Court (HC) on Sunday dismissed a rule issued following a writ petition challenging the decision of the Ministry of Finance to take back timescale facilities given to 48,720 government primary teachers in 2013-14.

The court, however, asked the writ petitioners to appeal against the circular to the administrative tribunal. An HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam delivered the verdict after hearing the rule issued earlier by another bench.

Barrister Moksedul Islam argued for the writ petitioners while Additional Attorney General Sheikh Mohammad Morshed and Deputy Attorney General Tusher Kanto Roy represented the state.

Lawyer Barrister Moksedul Islam told journalists that the HC dismissed the rule, saying that the writ is not maintainable. It advises us to go the administrative tribunal.

We will move the Appellate Division challenging the HC verdict, he added. On January 13, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court asked the same HC bench to dispose of the rule regarding the timescale of teachers within three weeks.

On February 25, the HC bench set February 28 to deliver its verdict on the rule after concluding the hearing. The jobs of 48,720 primary teachers, regularized in 2013 and 2014, were given timescale facilities.







