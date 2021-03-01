One to die, 3 get life term for killing Banik Barta man

A Dhaka court on Sunday sentenced a man to death and three others to life term imprisonment for killing the Daily Banik Barta's Assistant Manager, Jahangir Alam Kaiser, in 2015.

Judge Tehsin Iftekhar of Dhaka 7th Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge court handed down the verdict in presence of the three accused. Death row convict is HM Faisal and the lifers are Nazmul Hasan, Raiyan Hasan and Fahim Hasan Khan. The death row convict was absconding.

The case statement said that on September 15 in 2015 the victim Jahangir Alam was set out from his Khilkhet residence. From then the family members saw his mobile switched off. After three-day, Khilkhet police recovered his body from a suitcase. In this connection his wife Roxana Parvin filed a case with Khilkhet police on September 18 in 2018.



