Writ seeks order to form body to probe allegations against cops

A writ petition was filed with the High Court (HC) on Sunday seeking directions on the government to set up an independent commission to investigate allegations of crimes against members of the police and other law-enforcement agencies.

Hundred two Supreme Court lawyers including Mohammad Shishir Monir filed the writ petition as public interest litigation.

The HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah may hear the writ petition this week.

In the petition, the lawyers prayed to the HC to form a committee comprising retired judges, former inspector general of police, retired secretaries, law teachers and members of civil society. The committee should be able to submit their views directly to the court in the form of a report.

The law secretary, home secretary, inspector general of police have been made respondents in the writ petition. Referring to various reports published in different newspapers, the petitioners said that a section of law enforcers are reportedly involved with crossfire, custodial death, torture in custody, disappearance, kidnapping, rape, eve teasing, women repression, extortion, drug dealing, taking bribe, negligence to record FIR and investigation, taking bribe and journalist torture.

Since law enforcers conduct their own inquiries into the allegations against them, the probes are not done fairly and neutrally.



