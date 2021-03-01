Video
Everybody knows how much independent judiciary is: Justice Haider

Published : Monday, 1 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Staff Correspondent

Appellate Division's Justice Mirza Hussain Haider said the judiciary is constitutionally independent but actually it is understood and known to all how much independent the judiciary is.
Justice Mirza Hussain Haider made this comment in a virtual farewell speech on Sunday.
Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain and four Appellate Division judges and High Court judges, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and Supreme Court Bar Association secretary Ruhul Quddus Kazal attended the farewell programme virtually.
Justice Miza Hussain Haider expected that the executive branch of the state would become more sincere to implement orders, directives and verdicts of the Supreme Court as the Supreme Court's decision is binding upon all courts.
"We are now hearing about corruption in the judiciary," Justice Mirza Hussain Haider said.
He also requested all not to make court's verdict controversial illogically without examining laws, knowing the facts, information, and data on the particular case.
Making a comment on a judge or a verdict or making the judge controversial after a verdict goes against a party, 'is injustice', Justice Mirza Hussain Haider said.
Justice Haider, who was elevated as a judge of the Appellate Division of SC on February 8 in 2016, retired on Sunday.
Justice Haider obtained LL. B (Hon) and LL.M from University of Dhaka. He was enrolled as an advocate of the District Court in 1979. He was enrolled as an advocate in the High Court division in 1981 and in the Appellate Division in 1999.
On July 3, 2001, he was elevated to Additional Judge of the High Court Division of SC and was appointed as Judge of the same Division on July 3 in 2003.


