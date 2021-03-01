Ban on hilsa fishing in 6 districts starts

The government has imposed a ban on hilsa fishing in the sanctuary for two months from Sunday midnight.

The ban is enforced in 432 km area of six districts including three districts of Barishal division, Fisheries Officer Masud Ara Momi said.

The districts are Barishal, Chandpur, Shariatpur, Lakshmipur, Bhola and Patuakhali.

During the ban, no one can catch any fish in the rivers of the districts. Besides catching, the ban will also be imposed on selling and transporting hilsa in the areas, he said.

Instructions have been given through the upazila nirbahi officers of the concerned areas to make this programme a success. Preparations have also been made to conduct operations against violators, the officials at Fisheries Department said.








