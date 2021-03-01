Video
OIC happy with facilities in  Bhasan Char for Rohingyas

Published : Monday, 1 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Diplomatic Correspondent

The Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) has expressed satisfaction at the physical infrastructure in Bhashan Char as well as the adequate facilities provided by the Bangladesh government for Rohingyas.
A five-member OIC delegation, led by its Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs Ambassador Youssef Aldobeay, visited Bhashan Char and Kutupalong Rohingya Camp in Cox's Bazar on Sunday, a foreign ministry release said.
While visiting Bhashan Char, the OIC delegation discussed overall situation of Rohingyas residing in Bhashan Char with the relevant stakeholders, and also interacted with the Rohingya people. Later, the delegation visited Kutupalong Rohingya Camp in Cox's Bazar and met the Rohingyas, the release said.
Youssef Aldobeay also reiterated OIC's continued support for resolving this humanitarian crisis, the release added.
The OIC delegation also included Ibrahim Khairat, Special Representative of OIC Secretary General for Myanmar, El Habib Bourane, Director of Muslim Communities and Minorities, Department of Political Affairs and officials from the OIC General Secretariat. The Director General (Myanmar), Director General (International Organizations), Director General (United Nations) along with other officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dhaka, accompanied the OIC delegation during the day-long visit to the Rohingya camps.





