HC wants details of money launderers by March 30

The High Court (HC) on Sunday asked the government and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to submit details, including names and addresses of the persons and the companies, who have laundered and deposited money with foreign banks including those in Switzerland.

The court ordered the government and the ACC to submit the names, addresses and status of the persons and organisations and to report on the steps taken against them by March 30.

The court also wanted to know what steps have been taken to bring their (depositors) money back to the country from Swiss and other foreign banks.

The virtual HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim issued the directives and the rule rule after hearing a writ petition filed on February 1 as public interest litigation by Supreme Court lawyers Abdul Kaium Khan and Subir Nandi Das.

In the rule, the HC asked the authorities concerned to explain in four weeks why their inaction to recover the money laundered from the country should not be declared illegal.

The court also issued other rules to explain as to why they should not be ordered to set up a special investigation team to find out Bangladeshi nationals' illegal money deposited with foreign banks.

It also ordered to explain why it should not be recommended to reform the relevant laws to recover the huge amount of money laundered from the country into the foreign banks. The bench set March 30 for further hearing on the writ petition.

Lawyer Abdul Qaium Khan argued for the petition while Md Khurshid Alam Khan stood for the ACC and Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the State.

Lawyer Abdul Qaium Khan told the HC that a huge amount of money was laundered from the country to the foreign banks. 'But the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BIFU) and the ACC have failed to prevent money laundering and bring back the money to the country. No inquiry into the allegations was conducted," he said.

In the Panama Papers and Paradise Papers disclosed the name of Bangladeshi nationals who were involved with the money laundering and deposited a huge amount of money with foreign banks including the Swiss bank, he argued in the hearing.

Opposing the writ petition, ACC''s lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan said name of Abdul Awal Mintoo, owners of Multimode Group, has been published in Panama Papers and an inquiry is being conducted by the ACC into the matter.





