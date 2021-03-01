Video
Housewife killed for dowry in Magura

Published : Monday, 1 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

MAGURA, Feb 28: A newly married housewife was strangulated to death allegedly by her in-laws for dowry at Jagodal Rupati in Sadar upazila of Magura district on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Salma Khatun, 19, daughter of Yeanur Hossain of Amuria village in Sadar upazila.
Quoting victim's paternal aunt Jotsna Begum, Joynal Abedin, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station, said Salma was married to Munshi, 22, son of Alamgir Hossain, five months back and since then they did not allow her to visit the house of her parents. On Saturday morning, someone made a phone call to Salma's parents saying she got electrocuted and fell sick.
Getting the news, Salma's aunt and parents went to Rupati village and found Salma's body lying on the floor with her neck tied with a scarf. Salam's husband and other family members went into hiding after the incident. On information, police recovered the body and sent it to local hospital morgue for autopsy.    -UNB


