Monday, 1 March, 2021, 8:33 AM
Barind Medical College gets new Principal

Published : Monday, 1 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

RAJSHAHI, Feb 28: Professor Dr Dayem Uddin joined Barind Medical College and Hospital as its fifth Principal on Sunday with the vow to turn the college to an excellence in terms of medical education and research.
Prior to this, he was the Head of the Department of Radiotherapy of the college since his retirement from the same department in Rajshahi Medical College Hospital as head.
A career expert on cancer Prof Dayem obtained an MBBS degree from Rajshahi Medical College in 1983, MCPS in 1990 and FCPS in 1997 from Bangladesh College of Physicians.    -BSS


