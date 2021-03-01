Coal-laden vessel sinks in Pashur River in Bagerhat

BAGERHAT, Feb 28: A coal-laden cargo vessel sank in the Pashur River at Ismailer Char near Sundarbans in Mongla upazila of Bagerhat district on Saturday night.

Harbour Master of Mongla Port, Commander Fakruddin, said the cargo vessel named 'MV BD-1148' with 800 mts coal sank in the river around 11 pm as a crack developed at the bottom of the vessel.

All the eleven crew members managed to swim ashore.

The incident took place when the cargo vessel was heading towards Nauapara in Jashore after loading coal from a mother vessel in Harbour area of Mongla Port.

The movement of other vessels is normal as the incident took place outside the Mongla port zone, said Fakruddin.

However, the authorities concerned of Mongla port visited the spot and the owner of the cargo vessel has been asked to salvage the vessel as soon as possible. -UNB





