

How BoiBondhu’s open-air book trade festival bonded readers without book fair in February

Boibondhu, a voluntary organization dedicatedly working to spread the practice of reading among the netizens, organized a day-long book exchange event at the Rabindra Sarobar, Dhanmondi on Friday, which was joined by an unimaginable number of book-lovers from morning to dusk.

Describing the special event, Moheuddin Toha, coordinator of the BoiBondhu Library, said that the event exceeded their target of exchanging 1,000 books among the book-lovers, which ended up recording over 15,000 books at the event titled "Boibondhur Sathe Boi Binimoy Utsob" (Books Exchange Festival with Boibondhu).

"Our free, open-air book exchange festival at Rabindra Sarobar received an overwhelming response from the book-lovers who brought books from their collections to donate to the number of books on the display at the open ground and in exchange to that, they choose their desired books from the displayed collections," Toha described the festival format.

"We had a total of 1,800 books reserved in our display at the venue which was available for exchange, and we allotted 10 books each to exchange between each other. Our initial target was to record the exchanging of 1,000 books, however, thanks to the unbelievable number of participants at the day-long event which we organized just within a few days, we astonishingly recorded that more than 15,000 books were exchanged," Toha said.

A dynamic team of 75 volunteers ensured health safety guidelines at the unique open-air festival, assisting the crowd with hand-sanitizers and instructions to use face-masks, which almost 80 to 90 percent of the crowd properly followed, according to Toha. They also provided the crowd with tokens which allowed per person to exchange 10 books between each other and recorded the numbers.

Despite being arranged within a considerably short period of planning, the day-long event got publicity over the internet through its similar-titled Facebook event. "I came to know about the festival from the event and came here with my friends. Although we thought of a minimized number of crowd, it is refreshing to see this huge amount of people here today, for the love of books," Raisa Tabassum, a college student, shared her experience.

Suzana Afreen Oishee, a student of Viqarunnesa Noon College who came to attend the festival from Jatrabari, said, "I am very excited and happy to see the amusing environment of the book-lovers in this kind of event, arranged for the first time in our country."

Maintaining patience in the large line of people, book-lovers joined the festival to hand over their favorite books to other book-lovers. "Though it is hard for me to exchange these beloved books of mine, which I sincerely adored - I have no regret to join this sort of unique activity and the jovial festival. Looking to collect exciting books from others, as well," Abdullah Usama, a student of Northern Medical, said. -UNB

