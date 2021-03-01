

IBBL holds sub-branch business development confce

Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Directors addressed the event as special guest. Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Deputy Managing Director, Md. Siddiqur Rahman and Abul Faiz Muhammad Kamaluddin, Senior Executive Vice Presidents also spoke on the occasion.

Presided over by Md. Mahboob Alam, Senior Executive Vice President, A.S.M. Rezaul Karim, Executive Vice President made opening remarks. Head of Zones, Head of Branches and In-charge of Sub-Branches among others attended the Conference.





Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) organised Business Development Conference of Sub-Branches through virtual platform on Saturday, says a press release Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank addressed the conference as chief guest.Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Directors addressed the event as special guest. Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Deputy Managing Director, Md. Siddiqur Rahman and Abul Faiz Muhammad Kamaluddin, Senior Executive Vice Presidents also spoke on the occasion.Presided over by Md. Mahboob Alam, Senior Executive Vice President, A.S.M. Rezaul Karim, Executive Vice President made opening remarks. Head of Zones, Head of Branches and In-charge of Sub-Branches among others attended the Conference.