Mercantile Bank inks deal with Bangladesh Bank

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) recently signed a participation agreement with Bangladesh Bank. Under this agreement, Bangladesh Bank will provide refinancing facility to MBL for extending loans to exporters under customer Term Loan window in BDT to procure machinery/technology for technology development/upgradation to most preferred sectors and special development sectors under Export Policy 2018-2021, says a press release.Khondkar Morshed Millat, General Manager, Sustainable Finance Department of Bangladesh Bank and Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Mercantile Bank Ltd signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisation.Ahmed Jamal, Deputy Governor, Bangladesh Bank, Md. Shafiqul Islam, Executive Director, Bangladesh Bank, Shamim Ahmed, DMD and CAMLCO, Mercantile Bank and other high officials from both the institutions were also present on the occasion.