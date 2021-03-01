IndiGo to operate 5,000-series flights from T1 in Mumbai

MUMBAI, Feb 28: IndiGo will be operating flight numbers with subset series 6E 5500-6E 5900 to and from Terminal 1 (Vile Parle) at the Mumbai International Airport from March 10 as directed by Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), said the airline in a press statement on Saturday.

"All other flights, including 5,000 series, will continue to operate from Terminal 2 (Sahar)," the airline said adding that it has taken measures to ensure passengers are informed of this change at every stage of their journey with 6E.

IndiGo is reaching out to all impacted passengers and their respective travel agents via SMS, calls, and emails provided in reservation details, it said.

The airline requested its passengers to retrieve their PNR on IndiGo's website or mobile app to check their terminal before leaving for the airport. -TNN





















