Walton Director Orona gets Digital Media Award 2020



Jatiya Party Chairman and Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Parliament GM Quader handing over the 'Digital Media Award 2020' to Walton's Director Sabiha Jarin Orona.

She is also the Managing Director of Walcart.com, a leading and largest e-commerce site as well as delivery service network for electronics products.

The digital business transformation personality, Orona, was awarded at a splendid programme held at Channel-I Office in the capital on Friday last.

Jatiya Party Chairman and Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Parliament GM Quader handed over the 'Digital Media Award' to Orona while Railways Minister Nurul Islam, former Information Minister Hasanul Haque Inu, Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited Deputy Managing Director Md. Humayun Kabir, among others, were also present.

Walcart.com is a leading e-Commerce site in Bangladesh for the electronics products. It's a sister concern of Walton Group and also started the journey in 2020.

They are serving customers all over the country with over 150 categories of electronics, electrical, home and kitchen appliances and IT devices like air conditioner, television, refrigerator and freezer, washing machine, smartphone, computer, laptop, all in one PC, accessories of computer and mobile phone, Industrial Solution products and many more. Walcart.com is also known for its path-breaking delivery services as they have a huge delivery network partner over the country.











