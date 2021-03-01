Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 1 March, 2021, 8:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Low gold prices spark flurry of activity in India

Published : Monday, 1 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10

NEW DELHI, Feb 28: Physical gold demand in India gained momentum this week as retail buyers and jewellers lapped up bullion at near eight-month low prices, while Singapore continued to see steady interest for both gold and silver.
Gold futures in India were trading around Rs 46,000 per 10 grams, not far from the eight-month trough of Rs 45,861 touched last week.
"Consumers are quite comfortable with current price level. There is good demand for jewellery from retail buyers," said Harshad Ajmera, the proprietor of JJ Gold House, a wholesaler in the city of Kolkata.
He added the Rs 50,000-mark is a psychological price barrier for Indian consumers.
Dealers charged premiums of about $4 an ounce over official domestic prices, inclusive of 12.5per cent import and 3per cent sales levies, versus last week's $7 premium, which was an eight-month peak.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
IBBL holds sub-branch business development confce
Mercantile Bank inks deal with Bangladesh Bank
Rising fuel cost pushes India Inc to hike prices
IndiGo to operate 5,000-series flights from T1 in Mumbai
Emirates will soon be able to verify travellers’ Covid records
Index Agro mulling to raise Tk 50 cr thru IPOs
Walton Director Orona gets Digital Media Award 2020


Latest News
Month of independence begins Monday
Massive fire at Gazipur’s Konabari contained
DSA must be repealed: Kamal Hossain
1,25,752 administered COVID-19 vaccines on Sunday
NBR begins pre-budget meetings for next fiscal year Monday
President asks PSC to recruit Class III, IV employees through it
AL's Rubel Bhat wins Raipur Municipality polls
JS body for strengthening surveillance in Rohingya camps
18 killed in bloodiest day of Myanmar anti-coup protests
OIC expresses satisfaction over Bhashan Char facilities for Rohingyas
Most Read News
Police charge baton on JCD men, 35 injured
One killed in election violence in Nilphamari
COVID: Eight deaths, 385 cases reported in 24 hrs
Cartoonist Kishore's bail plea rejected
Scope for dissolution of marriage by wife
Reducing Armed Forces spending
3 councillor candidates among four held for creating chaos inside centre
'Daughter kills mother' for drug money in Brahmanbaria
2 hurt during counter-chase between two councillor candidates
Voting to 29 municipalities begins
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft