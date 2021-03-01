Video
Pre-order for Infinix Note 8i phone starts at daraz and G&G

Published : Monday, 1 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10
Business Desk

To ensure unbelievable gaming and photography experience Infinix recently unveiled 'Infinix Note 8i' in Bangladesh.
To phone is offering pre-order at e-commerce platform daraz And G&G. Pre-orders will run from 25 February to 27 February, says a press release.
Get a lovely gift 'oraimo wireless headphone' with each pre-order. The price of the phone is Tk 14,990.
The Infinix Note 8i is ahead of all other smartphones in the market for its affordable price and amazing features. In a word, it has become a game-changer. Infinix Note 8i features a 6.78-inches punch-hole display that offers 720*1640 pixels and 258ppi pixel density. The phone has 6GB RAM and 128ROM to handles complex multitasking operations.
Made of durable chassis and ergonomic design, the phone has an impeccable camera setup. There is a 48+2+2 megapixel camera in the rear. There is an 8 megapixel front shooter for selfies. High resolution images and videos can be found in low light due to ultra night vision exhaust in the camera.
The phone's hyper-engineered octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 model processor will give the smartphone a quick touch response and an overall smooth lag-free experience. As well as low power consumption and low heat production will give the user a unique experience.
For backup, the Infinix Note 8i model uses a powerful 5200 mAh battery. 18 watt fast charging technology has been used to charge the battery fast.


