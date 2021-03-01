

Unilever documents its Bangladesh journey

An internal publication, not available for sale, the book entails the journey of one of the oldest and the largest multi-national corporations operating in Bangladesh, first as Lever Brothers, today known as Unilever Bangladesh.

The project was initiated in 2018 and the book is written based on oral history collection from generations of Unilever Bangladesh employees, partners, and stakeholders, who have worked for or with Unilever since its inception.

The book launch was graced by British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson as the chief guest, while 40 other dignitaries along with prominent Bangladeshi actor and politician Mr Asaduzzaman Noor MP were also present.

The British High Commissioner said: "I am very pleased to introduce Jatra, this inspiring book from Unilever. It shows through some marvelous pictures and stories the positive impact the company has had during its long presence here.

"The successful history of Unilever in Bangladesh mirrors the growth of Bangladesh itself and the company can truly be said to have contributed throughout the development of the nation.

"As Bangladesh prepares for its 50th year of independence celebrations, I would like to offer my congratulations to Unilever for the success of the company's journey from Port Sunlight to Tetulia."

Asaduzzaman Noor, said, "This book is the chronicle of UBL's growth and evolution in Bangladesh not only in terms of business but also in contributing and nurturing support industries like advertising and media. This book made me nostalgic as I could relate to some of the stories personally."

Speaking at this proud moment, Kedar Lele, Chairman and Managing Director Unilever Bangladesh said, "As this great nation celebrates its 50th anniversary of independence, this book of Jatra is being published as an ode to the heroes of this country and the company who contributed to the growth and impacted millions of lives. Jatra has everything - a collection of memories that inspires, a stream of stories that motivates, and an assortment of experiences that teach."

This collection of memories documents every milestone the company had during its 'Jatra' (Journey). The major milestones and stories - From being a small soap making factory to developing the most loved consumer brands of the country; working with behavior change projects on WASH, Dental Health and nutrition, innovating and popularizing product format like sachets for the low income people and expanding territories - acquisition of Faisons in 1992 and recently concluded acquisition and renaming of Pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Bangladesh Ltd to Unilever Consumer Care Ltd, making it the largest transaction in the history of capital market in Bangladesh in 2020 - every significant turn of events is recounted.

The book also talks about how Unilever Bangladesh has been one of the crown jewels for global Unilever company for its proven excellence in execution and delivery of consistent, competitive and responsible growth.











Celebrating its glorious journey in Bangladesh, Unilever launched a book, titled - "Jatra: The Story of Unilever in the land of red and green" at Radisson Blu Hotel in the capital on Saturday (27.02.2021).An internal publication, not available for sale, the book entails the journey of one of the oldest and the largest multi-national corporations operating in Bangladesh, first as Lever Brothers, today known as Unilever Bangladesh.The project was initiated in 2018 and the book is written based on oral history collection from generations of Unilever Bangladesh employees, partners, and stakeholders, who have worked for or with Unilever since its inception.The book launch was graced by British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson as the chief guest, while 40 other dignitaries along with prominent Bangladeshi actor and politician Mr Asaduzzaman Noor MP were also present.The British High Commissioner said: "I am very pleased to introduce Jatra, this inspiring book from Unilever. It shows through some marvelous pictures and stories the positive impact the company has had during its long presence here."The successful history of Unilever in Bangladesh mirrors the growth of Bangladesh itself and the company can truly be said to have contributed throughout the development of the nation."As Bangladesh prepares for its 50th year of independence celebrations, I would like to offer my congratulations to Unilever for the success of the company's journey from Port Sunlight to Tetulia."Asaduzzaman Noor, said, "This book is the chronicle of UBL's growth and evolution in Bangladesh not only in terms of business but also in contributing and nurturing support industries like advertising and media. This book made me nostalgic as I could relate to some of the stories personally."Speaking at this proud moment, Kedar Lele, Chairman and Managing Director Unilever Bangladesh said, "As this great nation celebrates its 50th anniversary of independence, this book of Jatra is being published as an ode to the heroes of this country and the company who contributed to the growth and impacted millions of lives. Jatra has everything - a collection of memories that inspires, a stream of stories that motivates, and an assortment of experiences that teach."This collection of memories documents every milestone the company had during its 'Jatra' (Journey). The major milestones and stories - From being a small soap making factory to developing the most loved consumer brands of the country; working with behavior change projects on WASH, Dental Health and nutrition, innovating and popularizing product format like sachets for the low income people and expanding territories - acquisition of Faisons in 1992 and recently concluded acquisition and renaming of Pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Bangladesh Ltd to Unilever Consumer Care Ltd, making it the largest transaction in the history of capital market in Bangladesh in 2020 - every significant turn of events is recounted.The book also talks about how Unilever Bangladesh has been one of the crown jewels for global Unilever company for its proven excellence in execution and delivery of consistent, competitive and responsible growth.