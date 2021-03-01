Guardian Life launches new product on Nat'l Insurance Day

Video
Published : Monday, 1 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 7
Business Desk

As a tribute to National Insurance Day 2021, Guardian Life has introduced an innovative term life insurance plan 'Guardian Shield' which offers life coverage at very nominal prices so that the financial future of the policyholder's family may be protected.
Guardian Shield also offers an easy platform to avail the much needed hospitalization coverage and critical illness coverage, says a press release.
This product has been designed especially for traditional customer segments who prefer face-to-face purchase via company associates.
The policy is very easy to avail as it offers much lower premium rates compared to endowment insurance products. Guardian Shield customers can avail life coverage of 1 lakh taka for as low as 203 taka per year (maximum coverage of BDT 1 crore), hospitalization coverage of 50 thousand taka for as low as1500 taka per year (maximum 5 lac taka) and critical illness coverage of 50 thousand taka for as low as 31 taka per year - maximum 50% of sum assure or BDT 10 lac, whichever is lower. This plan offers yearly and single premium payment options.
"It is one of our signature projects and our precious tribute to the upcoming 2nd National Insurance Day - 1st March 2021",said Sheikh Rakibul Karim, FCA, Acting CEO, Guardian Life Insurance Limited during the official launch of "Guardian Shield".
The official inauguration program took place recently at Guardian Life's Head Office at Police Plaza Concord where Shamim Ahmed EVP & Chief Operating Officer; Mohammad Masuduzzaman Khan, EVP and Head of Underwriting & Policy Servicing Department and Rubayat Saleheen, SVP& Head of Marketing & Communication Department along with other top management were also present.











