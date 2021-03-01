UK’s Sunak says public finances won’t be fixed overnight

LONDON, Feb 28: British finance minister Rishi Sunak said he would not try to fix the public finances overnight, days before he announces a budget plan that is expected to pile more borrowing on top of nearly 300 billion pounds ($418 billion) of COVID spending and tax cuts.

"Look, this is not something that's going to happen overnight. Given the scale of the shock we've experienced, the scale of the damage, this is going to take time to fix," Sunak told Sky News on Sunday. "But it's important ... to also have strong public finances over time."

Sunak declined to comment on specific moves before delivering his budget to parliament on Wednesday.

He also would not say if he would stick to his Conservative party's promises from 2019 - before the pandemic - not to raise the rates of income tax, value-added tax or national insurance contributions, the three biggest sources of tax revenue. -Reuters













