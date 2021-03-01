

Huawei eyes foray into electric vehicle market

Huawei Technologies is in talks with state-owned Changan Automobile and other automakers to use their car plants to make its electric vehicles (EVs), according to two of the people familiar with the matter.

Huawei is also in discussions with Beijing-backed Baic Group's BluePark New Energy Technology to manufacture its EVs, said one of the two and a separate person with direct knowledge of the matter. The plan heralds a potentially major shift in direction for Huawei after nearly two years of US sanctions that have cut its access to key supply chains.

A Huawei spokesman denied the company plans to design EVs or produce Huawei branded vehicles. "Huawei is not a car manufacturer. However through ICT, we aim to be a digital car-oriented and new-added components provider, enabling car OEMs to build better vehicles." Huawei has started internally designing the EVs and approaching suppliers at home, with the aim of officially launching the project as early as this year, three of the sources said.

Richard Yu, head of Huawei's consumer business group who led the company to become one of the world's largest smartphone makers, will shift his focus to EVs, said one source. The EVs will target a mass-market segment, another source said.

All the sources declined to be named as the discussions are private.

Chongqing-based Changan, which is making cars with Ford Motor, declined to comment. BAIC BluePark did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

Shares of Changan's main listed company Chongqing Changan Automobile rose eight per cent after Reuters reported the discussions. BluePark's shares jumped by their maximum 10 per cent daily limit.

Chinese technology firms have been stepping up their focus on EVs in the world's biggest market for such vehicles, as Beijing heavily promotes greener vehicles as a means of reducing chronic air pollution.

Sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs), including pure battery electric vehicles as well as plug-in hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, are expected to make up 20 per cent of China's overall annual auto sales by 2025.

Industry forecasts put China's NEV sales at 1.8 million units this year, up from about 1.3 million in 2020.

Huawei's ambitious plans to make its own cars will see it join a raft of Asian tech companies that have made similar announcements in recent months, including Baidu and Foxconn.

"The novel and complicated US restrictions on semiconductors to Huawei have slowly been strangling the company," said Dan Wang, a technology analyst with research firm Gavekal Dragonomics.

"So it makes sense that the company is pivoting to less chip-intensive industries in order to maintain operations."

In the United States, Amazon.com and Alphabet are also developing auto-related technology or investing in smart-car startups.

Huawei has been developing a swathe of technologies for EVs for years including in-car software systems, sensors for automobiles and 5G communications hardware. -Reuters





