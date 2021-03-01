Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 1 March, 2021, 8:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

India rebuffs UN criticism of UK arms dealer's detention

Published : Monday, 1 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

NEW DELHI, Feb 28: India on Saturday hit back at UN rights experts who accused the country of jailing a British arms dealer extradited from the United Arab Emirates in a suspected swap for a runaway princess.
Christian Michel has been imprisoned in India since December 2018 after he was extradited from Dubai on charges of bribing and conspiring with Delhi officials over a major helicopter deal.
On Friday the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention (WGAD) raised concerns that his extradition represented "a de facto swap" for India's capture and return of a high-profile detainee to the UAE, without providing more details.
Michel's detention was politically motivated and without a legal basis, WGAD said, demanding his immediate release and compensation from both nations.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
IBBL holds sub-branch business development confce
Mercantile Bank inks deal with Bangladesh Bank
Rising fuel cost pushes India Inc to hike prices
IndiGo to operate 5,000-series flights from T1 in Mumbai
Emirates will soon be able to verify travellers’ Covid records
Index Agro mulling to raise Tk 50 cr thru IPOs
Walton Director Orona gets Digital Media Award 2020


Latest News
Month of independence begins Monday
Massive fire at Gazipur’s Konabari contained
DSA must be repealed: Kamal Hossain
1,25,752 administered COVID-19 vaccines on Sunday
NBR begins pre-budget meetings for next fiscal year Monday
President asks PSC to recruit Class III, IV employees through it
AL's Rubel Bhat wins Raipur Municipality polls
JS body for strengthening surveillance in Rohingya camps
18 killed in bloodiest day of Myanmar anti-coup protests
OIC expresses satisfaction over Bhashan Char facilities for Rohingyas
Most Read News
Police charge baton on JCD men, 35 injured
One killed in election violence in Nilphamari
COVID: Eight deaths, 385 cases reported in 24 hrs
Cartoonist Kishore's bail plea rejected
Scope for dissolution of marriage by wife
Reducing Armed Forces spending
3 councillor candidates among four held for creating chaos inside centre
'Daughter kills mother' for drug money in Brahmanbaria
2 hurt during counter-chase between two councillor candidates
Voting to 29 municipalities begins
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft