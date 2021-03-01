

Premier Cement Mills Limited Managing Director Syed Mohammed Amirul Haque receiving gold medal from Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, at the 'Best Corporate Award-2019' sponsored by the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) and attended on the dais among others by ICMAB President Md Jasim Uddin Akond, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, Commerce Secretary Dr Md Jafar Uddin and South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) President A K M Delwer Hussain) at a city hotel on Thursday evening. Premier Cement Mills won gold medal from the ICMAB for fourth time.