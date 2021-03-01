Advance technologies for tea cultivation underscored

Experts at a field level training workshop have laid emphasis on adopting scientific methods and advance technologies in tea cultivation on plain lands to further boost production in the newly emerging plantation region.

Bangladesh Tea Research Institute, an affiliated body of Bangladesh Tea Board (BTB) organised the event on 'Selection of leaves, fertilisation and pests management in tea plantation' for 65 tea growers at Buraburi union of Tentulia upazila in Panchagarh on Saturday, said a press release on Sunday.

The workshop was arranged under the 'Expansion of Small Holding Tea Cultivation in Northern Bangladesh Project' of BTB following the 'Camellia Open Sky School Model' to reach the use of latest scientific methods, technologies and tea related services to farmers.

Senior Scientific Officer (Entomology) of BTB and its Project Director for the Northern Bangladesh Project Dr. Mohammad Shameem Al Mamun moderated the workshop.

Development Officer at BTB's Panchagarh Regional Office Md. Amir Hossain worked as resource person in the workshop.

Amir Hossain highlighted on scientific plantation process, selection and plucking of tea leaves, fertilisation, integrated pests' management (IPM) and pruning, tipping and other key issues in tea plantation on plain lands.

Dr. Mamun said plain lands on Kartoa Valley comprising five northern districts of Panchagarh, Thakurgaon, Dinajpur, Nilphamari and Lalmonirhat are highly fertile and favourable for tea cultivation.

"Commercial tea cultivation on small-scale basis on plain lands has already unveiled a new horizon of commercial prospect to farmers and common people speeding up economic development in the northern region," he added.

He called upon farmers for expanding small-scale tea cultivation on plain lands adopting scientific and organic methods to enhance production of quality tea and earn higher profits.



