Stocks back to losing tracks halting 2-day gaining streak

Published : Monday, 1 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) returned to losing tracks halting a two-day gaining streak as investors were reluctant to take fresh stake.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, declined by 11.59 points or 0.21 per cent to t 5,404, while the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, dropped  8.96 points to 2,056 and the DSES lost 3.03 points to 1,222 at the close of the trading..
Turnover on the DSE fell to Tk 6.60 billion, down 11.5 per cent fromthe previous day's turnover of Tk 7.46 billion.
Anwar Galvanizing was the day's best performer, gaining 9.99 per cent while Prime Finance was the worst loser, losing 6.08 per cent.
A total number of 134,579 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 162.02 million shares and mutual fund units.
The market-cap of DSE also fell to Tk 4,657 billion on Sunday, down from Tk 4,669 billion in the previous session.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) lost 46 points to settle at 15,603 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) dropped 30 points to close at 9,410.
Of the issues traded, 80 declined, 75 advanced and 74 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 7.47 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 244 million.


