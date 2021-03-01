Video
BIDA, BBF join hands to attract more FDI

Published : Monday, 1 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and Better Bangladesh Foundation (BBF) -- a non-profit organization - have joined hands to work together to attract more foreign direct investment (FDI) into the country.
As their first joint initiative, they will organise a virtual Bangladesh-Italy investment summit in April taking aim to strengthen the bilateral trade relations between the two countries and promote investment.
Besides, the two organisations will continue to implement a wide range of programmes, including road shows, seminars and conferences in different countries, to encourage more foreign investments in Bangladesh in the coming days under an agreement signed recently.
They have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) recently in this regard. Mosharraf Hossain, BIDA Executive Member, and Prof. Masud A. Khan, Founder Chairman of Better Bangladesh Foundation, inked the MoU on behalf of their respective sides.
BIDA Executive Chairman Md Sirazul Islam, BBF executive director Nahima Aktar and BIDA Executive Members, Directors and BBF officials were, among others, present on the occasion.
The organizations plan to utilize the BBF 's networks at home and abroad to target high value, hi-technology and high impact investments in different priority sectors including agriculture, ICT, electronics, light engineering, renewable energy, power and health care, said a press release.
The first virtual investment summit in April will showcase the collaboration potentials between Bangladesh and Italy and highlight the emerging strategic opportunities.
Policymakers, bureaucrats, entrepreneurs and other professionals from both the countries will join the virtual event.
BIDA executive chairman Sirajul Islam said Bangladesh's vision to become a middle income country by 2024 and a developed one by 2041 largely depends on how best we can harness foreign investment. Several government organizations like BIDA are working to this end.
"I expect the partnership between BIDA and the BBF will play a significant role in attracting more foreign investments. Public-private partnerships is more important to achieve goals amid challenges of Covid-19 and utilize new opportunities," he said.


